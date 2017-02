PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police are searching for the driver of a Nissan sedan that hit and injured a pedestrian early Monday morning.

Officers say the 34-year-old man was walking in the 4100 block of NE 54th Avenue when he was hit by a car that fled the crash scene.

The car that hit him was determined through debris to be a Nissan sedan of unknown color. The passenger side grill, headlamp and hood would all have heavy damage.

The man is still in critical condition.