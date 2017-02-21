Mexican residents busted for meth on I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Mexican residents are in an Oregon jail after a traffic stop along I-84 revealed more than 13 pounds of meth.

Monday afternoon an Oregon State Police trooper pulled over a 1999 Ford Expedition on I-84 near milepost 71 for a traffic violation. The trooper, who suspected some a crime in progress, got their written permission to search the car, authorities said.

Inside a cardboard box were found 4 packages with what the trooper believed to be meth.

Edgar Vidal Nuno Naranjo, 28, and 24-year-old Oscar Arnulfo Fuller Leyva were arrested and jailed in The Dalles at the Northern Oregon Corrections facility.

Naranjo is from Rosarito, Mexico, and Leyva is from Tijuana.

The investigation into the case continues.