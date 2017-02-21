Late night protesters target Mayor Wheeler at home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the arrests of 13 people during “Not My President’s Day” protests in Portland, another group of protesters gathered outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home Monday night to voice their displeasure.

The ACLU called the actions of the Portland police “indiscriminate violence” which was “shameful.” They called on Wheeler to revise crowd-control strategies.

There were 2 protests on Monday. The first, where people blocked traffic at SW 3rd and Madison, did not have a permit. Officers on bicycles rode into the area and asked protesters to clear the street. When that didn’t work, police said officers in riot gear moved in to break things up.

Protesters were given verbal warnings for about 20 minutes. Some people complied with orders to move onto the sidewalk, but others continued to block traffic. Police then quickly arrested protesters who continued to block traffic.

The second protest, organized by the AFL-CIO and held at Director Park, had a permit. They also marched through the streets but had a police escort and stayed to the permitted route.

Late night letter and protest

It’s not clear if the protesters who went to Wheeler’s house were there because of the arrests earlier in the day. The Portland Mercury reports it was the same group who protested at City Hall over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Wheeler did come out and address the gathered protesters for a short time, the Mercury reports.

Late Monday night, Portland’s Resistance leader Gregory McKelvey sent a letter to the City of Portland requesting a permit to protest at the mayor’s house.

The letter read, in part:

“We are repeatedly told that the reason we are subjected to violence at peaceful protests is because we did not ask those who we are protesting for permission. So here it is: we are asking. “We have no money for this so we ask that the extortion fee for our First Amendment rights be waived. We also ask that because this protest is in response to actions that occurred today that this be handled in a timely manner as The First Amendment requires. …”

In response, PBOT Communications Director John Brady — the organization that issues permits for marches and protests — said the document submitted by McKelvey for Portland’s Resistance “is blank, save for 3 signatures.”

Brady asked for the application to be completed and returned to him. He also said a “nominal application fee of $25 is required of all events.”

“If your group does not have sufficient resources to pay that fee, I can request a waiver on your behalf. The City does not charge permit fees for those demonstration events considered as protected under the First Amendment. Although, use of private locations or Parks properties are not included in the moving event permit and may be subject to additional permit and/or fee requirements.”

Brady also included an ACLU flyer titled, “Know Your Rights” and said the group “may find it helpful in your planning efforts.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.