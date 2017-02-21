Governor, groups support closing gun loopholes

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown joined a variety of different groups supporting bills to increase the prevention of gun violence.

Brown joined Rep. Jennifer Williamson and Sen. Floyd Prozanski in an event to show support for closing the “boyfriend loophole” and keeping guns away from convicted stalkers.

The legislators introduced Senate Bill 797, which would also strengthen Oregon’s background checks by closing the “Charleston Loophole.”

Brown, Williamson and Prozanski were joined by members of Everytown for Gun Safety, Oregon Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, gun violence survivors and members of law enforcement in the event held at the State Capitol.

What are these loopholes?

> Boyfriend Loophole: Senate Bill 797 will prohibit abusive dating partners from having guns.

> Charleston Loophole: Senate Bill 797 would close the hole that allows a gun sale to move forward after 3 days even if the background check is not completed.

> The bill also requires person-to-person private firearm sales to be done through dealers, where background checks are also required.

“The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation makes it 5 times more likely that a woman will be killed,” Gov. Brown said Tuesday. “Nationally more than half of all women killed with guns are murdered by their partners. This must stop.”

