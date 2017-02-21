ACLU: Portland Police tactics at protest ‘shameful’

Oregon ACLU condemns police actions at 'Not My President's Day' protest

"Not My President" protesters at SW 3rd and Madison were taken into custody by Portland police, February 20, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon says Portland police officers used “shameful” tactics to control a downtown protest.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Portland police arrested seven adults and cited six juveniles during Monday’s protest, which was called “Not My Presidents Day.” Among those arrested or cited were a 66-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy.

Police say they also a limited amount of pepper spray and that officers fired non-lethal shots.

Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson says the response was necessary to keep unruly protesters in check.

The ACLU condemned the actions in a series of seven tweets, saying the “indiscriminate violence against Portlanders was shameful.” The nonprofit called on Mayor Ted Wheeler to revise crowd-control strategies.