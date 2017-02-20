Wettest February record in sight, flooding an issue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rain keeps falling and so do the records.

It looks as though February 2017 will soon be the wettest February since Portland began keeping records in 1940.

As of 10 a.m.:

The heavy rain continues to cause flooding problems throughout the region. High winds could buffet various parts of Oregon with strong gusts through the afternoon.

As much as 7 inches of snow is possible in the Cascades above 4000 feet, as well.

Flooding has been particularly bad in Washington County.

Please, please do not drive around "ROAD CLOSED" signs. 54 citations have been issued so far. #pdxtraffic #alerte CG pic.twitter.com/X3PzSJYDwE — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) February 19, 2017

Along Fern Hill road, the water remains so deep searches are not planning to look for a missing vehicle on Monday. No one has been reported missing.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted 54 tickets were issued to drivers who drove around “Road Closed” signs:

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

The PDX Weather app — everything at your fingertips