PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people across the country plan to take to the streets on Monday to protest.

‘Not My President’s Day’ rallies are planned in most major cities across the nation, including Portland.

Don’t Shoot PDX is holding a rally starting at 11 a.m. Protesters will meet at the Federal Building on SW 3rd Avenue.

Another rally is planned for 12 p.m at Director’s Park by the Oregon AFL-CIO.