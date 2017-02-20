Portland business owner shoots man in dispute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dispute between a business owner and a man over property ended when the owner shot the man and then called Portland police.

The shooting in the 5800 block of SE 82nd Avenue happened around 2:40 p.m., Portland police said. Authorities said they’re looking into the possibility the man was homeless. It is not clear if the victim will survive.

SE Portland shooting latest: Altercation between business owner & man over property. Owner shot man. Cooperating w/ police. No arrests pic.twitter.com/MnQIYQtDZk — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 21, 2017

The business owner called 911 and is cooperating with police. Officers said the gun is secure and there is no threat to the community.

SE 82nd Avenue between Foster Road and Woodstock Boulevard was closed to all traffic while police conducted an investigation.

Early stages of investigation, but Police looking into if victim was homeless (hence dispute over property). Unclear if he will survive — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 21, 2017