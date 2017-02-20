Portland business owner shoots man in dispute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dispute between a business owner and a man over property ended when the owner shot the man and then called Portland police.
The shooting in the 5800 block of SE 82nd Avenue happened around 2:40 p.m., Portland police said. Authorities said they’re looking into the possibility the man was homeless. It is not clear if the victim will survive.
The business owner called 911 and is cooperating with police. Officers said the gun is secure and there is no threat to the community.
SE 82nd Avenue between Foster Road and Woodstock Boulevard was closed to all traffic while police conducted an investigation.
