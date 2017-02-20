Police: Nude man breaks in, tries to rape PDX woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is accused of breaking into an apartment while nude and attempting to rape a mother inside, police said.

Officers were called to Village Garden Apartments on NE Sandy Boulevard Saturday evening in response to a naked man breaking into a woman’s apartment, Portland Police Bureau said.

Two children, ages 8 and 2, were present during the attack.

According to police, Miguel Gomez, 21, climbed onto the mother’s fourth floor balcony and forced his way into her apartment. Once inside, he tried to drag her to the bathroom, but she was able to escape, authorities said.

She tried to call 911, but Gomez interfered with the call, and she was forced to flee to a neighboring apartment with her 2 children. There, she called authorities.

Police arrived and surrounded the apartment. Then, with a K-9 unit, they began to search the building. Gomez was found hiding behind a couch.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted rape and interfering with making a police report, authorities said. He is due in court on Tuesday.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured during the attack, and she said Gomez used to live in the apartment building.