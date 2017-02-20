Woman’s body found on bank of Cowlitz River

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – Longview police are investigating what they consider a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found on the bank of the Cowlitz River.

The Daily News reports that a pedestrian walking near Third Avenue found the remains Sunday morning.

Longview Police Sgt. Chris Blanchard says the woman, who is yet to be identified, is thought to be in her 40s.

Her body was found south of several known transient camps.

Blanchard says the body likely was only there for a few days.

Investigators don’t know if the body was left where it was found or if the woman died there.

The death is considered suspicious. An identification is expected from the coroner’s office late Monday or Tuesday.