Oregon wants to host Outdoor Retailer show

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon tourism officials are courting a trade show for outdoor retailers that left Utah after the state’s stance on public lands sparked some brands to boycott the biannual event.

The Statesman Journal reports Outdoor Retailer organizers made the decision after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert refused to rescind his call for the reversal of a new national monument designation.

Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario said the industry is all about defending public lands and cannot stand by this decision.

The shows attracted almost 45,000 people to Salt Lake City last year.

These visitors spent an estimated $45 million annually in the state.

Linea Gagliano of Travel Oregon says Portland would make the perfect location for the event.

News reports say Montana and Colorado officials are also interested in hosting the show.