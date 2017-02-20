NE Portland Papa Murphy’s robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Papa Murphy’s pizza shop was robbed on Sunday night.

Police say an armed robber held up the shop at 4010 NE Fremont Street around 9 p.m. Employees called police after the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched for the suspect with K9 units but could not locate anyone with the suspect’s description.

He is described as a black man in his 40s, wearing a dark colored mask and hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives are investigating to see if the incident is connected to other armed robberies.