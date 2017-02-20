Hall Street Grill closes suddenly

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A beloved Beaverton restaurant closed its doors suddenly over the weekend.

The Hall Street Grill is no longer in operation after nearly 25 years in business. A sign hung on the window of the restaurant says “After almost 25 years Hall Street has closed its doors. Thank you for your patronage through the years. Best, Hall Street Grill.”

Even the bread delivery man was surprised Monday morning when he came to deliver bread and burger rolls. He told KOIN 6 News no one notified him the restaurant was closed.

A woman who worked at the restaurant as a waitress was not happy to learn she was out of a job. She left work on Saturday night after a busy evening with happy customers but learned after the restaurant was closed for good.

Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle was shocked to learn the Beaverton fixture was closing when KOIN 6 News asked him for comment. Doyle held his original swearing in at the restaurant. He says he wondered if there were issues at the restaurant when several weeks ago they stopped serving lunch.

The website for Hall Street Grill is offline and according to Google, the restaurant is ‘permanently closed.’

Owner Steve McClain also owns Oba Restaurant in the Pearl. McClain hasn’t responded to requests for comment.