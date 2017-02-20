Deadly hit-and-run driver takes plea deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who hit and killed a 40-year-old man in Northeast Portland will avoid trial after taking a plea deal.

David Augestine Saucedo, 37, remains in custody at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail. His sentencing is set for March 22.

He pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run). His trial was scheduled to start Tuesday.

A grand jury indicted Saucedo in March 2016 with multiple counts of manslaughter, assault, and hit and run following the deadly crash that happened Feb. 13, 2016 at Northeast 157th Avenue and Halsey.

The crash involved two vehicles. Officers determined that Saucedo ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle.

Peter West Gefre died in the crash. Saucedo then ran away and remained a fugitive for about a month until he was captured.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team were quickly able to identify Saucedo as the driver in the crash because his ID was found in the car.