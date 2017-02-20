3 young people die in single-car Damascus crash

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KOIN) — Three young people died in a single-car crash late Saturday night in Damascus.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. February 18 in the 13500 block of SE Wiese Road, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. All 3 people died at the scene.

They’ve been identified as Drew Noble, Brenna Collacchi and Curtis Sowell. Noble, from Cove, and Collachi, from Clackamas, were 21, Sowell, an Oregon City resident, was 16.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues, but early indications are that speed may be a factor.