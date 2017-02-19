Video: U.S. Coast Guard rescues man who fell out of kayak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man who fell out of his kayak on Sunday, officials say.

The man was paddling toward the Columbia River near Hammond when he struck pilings and was ejected from the water craft. Boat crews attempted to reach the man but were unable to because of the density of the pilings.

A U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew lifted the man from the water and ferried him to shore where medical personnel met him.

Officials said they were alerted by a group nearby when the man was ejected from his kayak. They called Clatsop County emergency officials and reported the incident.

Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office deputies directed the helicopter to the kayaker.

Mark Dobney, a search and rescue controller at Sector Columbia River, released the following statement on the incident:

“With spring around the corner, it is important to remind boaters of safety while in the waters along the Oregon and Washington coast. The water temperatures in this area hover around 50 degrees year round, and while this man was wearing a proper flotation device, he was not properly dressed for the water. Had it not been our rescue services quick response time, the situation for this kayaker would have quickly become dire.”

Check out a video of the rescue below.