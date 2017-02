PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Rescuers pulled an individual from the water under the Morrison Bridge on Sunday morning, officials say.

Portland Fire & Rescue said crews responded to the report of a body in the water. When they arrived, they found the victim was still alive.

A rescue boat retrieved the victim and took them to a nearby dock where an ambulance was waiting.

The victim was then hospitalized, but their condition wasn’t immediately disclosed.