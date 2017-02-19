Immigration march planned at Oregon Capitol on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A march in support of immigrants will be held at the Oregon Capitol in Salem on Sunday.

The event is part of a national movement called “Immigrants’ March on all 50 State Capitols Presidents Day.” Similar events are planned in other states.

It comes as President Donald Trump is battling in court for his recent executive order on immigration and travel bans.

Oregon’s march is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. As of 8 a.m., roughly 1,500 people said they’d attend.

