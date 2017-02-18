Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico

His project was originally in NYC

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has been arrested early Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017, after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum. Police say LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man early Thursday morning outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has been arrested early Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017, after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum. Police say LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man early Thursday morning outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico’s largest city.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lWMbGd) that LaBeouf, along with two other artists, brought on Saturday a 24-hour live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: “He will not divide us,” referring to Trump. The artists want people to go up to the camera and repeat the phrase

LaBeouf told the Journal: “We are anti the normalization of division. That’s it. The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you.”

LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after he got into an altercation with another man during the performance art project. He faces a misdemeanor assault charge and is due in court April 4.