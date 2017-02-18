Police: Portland mom woke up to missing 2-year-old son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are looking for a 2-year-old boy reported missing early on Saturday.

The boy’s name is River, and he was last seen wearing black pajamas with stars on them. He has blond hair and blue yes.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Northeast 67th Avenue at 6 a.m. in response to the missing child.

His mother said she woke up, and he was not in bed with her. She described him as a “very mobile” toddler with no known health issues.

A K-9 unit and numerous officers are searching the Rose City Golf Course and surrounding neighborhood. Other law enforcement agencies are also aiding in the search.

