PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman are suspected of being involved in at least 2 thefts in Washington County on Friday.

Employees at the Wilco Farm Store on W Baseline St. reported the man and woman stole a pair of $379 boots around 6 p.m. on February 17.

They are also suspected of stealing a package from a home on S. Linden St. a few hours earlier, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s department asks anyone who knows the suspects to call 503.629.0111.