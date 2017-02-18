Oregon Zoo to host Packy memorial on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo is hosting a memorial for their famous Asian elephant Packy.

Packy attracted millions of visitors to the Oregon Zoo for half a century before dying at the age of 54. He was euthanized.

The famous elephant was born at the Oregon Zoo in 1962, the first Asian elephant to be born in captivity. Packy was the oldest male of his species in North American and one of the oldest in the world.

In 2013, Packy was diagnosed with Tuberculosis after routine tests found the disease in another elephant, Rama. Tusko was also eventually diagnosed and treated for TB. The other elephants responded successfully, although Tusko was euthanized for an unrelated health problem in 2015.

The memorial is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will feature the Royal Rosarians, speakers and music. It’s free with zoo admission.

