Inmate who cut off GPS monitor found in Minnesota

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon inmate wanted after he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and didn’t return to a community corrections center has been arrested in Minnesota.

The Washington County Sherriff’s Office in Oregon says 30-year-old Aaron Emery was arrested Friday while working at a local Subway restaurant in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

The sheriff’s office says police in Sauk Centre learned Emery was wanted on warrants for parole violation and unauthorized departure after he reportedly bragged to a co-worker about escaping from supervision in Oregon.

Authorities have been trying to locate Emery since November when he failed to return to the Washington County Community Corrections Center. He was serving time for assault. Inmates can leave the facility during the day to work or attend treatment.

Emery is being held in Stearns County Jail while awaiting extradition to Oregon.