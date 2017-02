PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of people gathered in Oregon City on Saturday morning for a town hall with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.

The senator’s town hall took place at Oregon City High School and kicked off around 10 a.m.

Oregonians came to ask Wyden questions, with President Donald Trump expected to be a popular topic.

The event is part of Wyden’s pledge to hold annual town halls in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. This is his 790th town hall since being elected to the senate in 1996.

NOW: More than a thousand people from Clackamas County, in Oregon City to ask Senator @RonWyden questions. Mainly about @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/7nKnCqrme5 — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) February 18, 2017