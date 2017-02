PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Vernonia.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Kirk Rd. when a 37-year-old Vernonia man reportedly fired multiple shots from his truck.

A 45-year-old man was hit by the bullets and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said one person was shot and the suspect is still at large. Several law enforcement agencies are still looking for the suspect.