2 pedestrians hit by Vancouver Police car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two pedestrians were struck by an officer driving a Vancouver Police Department patrol car on Saturday morning, Vancouver PD said.

At 10 a.m., officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Evergreen Blvd. and Columbia St. Two pedestrians were hit while crossing Columbia St as the patrol car made a left turn on the street. They were in the crosswalk.

The pedestrians were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and later released.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit in investigating the incident.