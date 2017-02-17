Where should Portland Parks & Rec spend $20M?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Parks & Rec has $20 million to spend and they want to know where you want it spent.

The Parks Replacement Bond was passed by voters in 2014, and of that money, $48 million has gone toward improving playgrounds and pools and major renovations, such as at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Now, the city will host a series of Town Hall meetings to decide how to spend the rest of the money.

The meetings will be held February 20, February 22, March 1, March 2, March 20 and March 21. Complete list with times and locations

You can also leave a comment online about where you think the money should be spent.