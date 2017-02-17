Wheeler nixes moving R2DToo camp to SW Naito

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will not support the plan for the Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp to move to a plot of lane on SW Naito Parkway.

The mayor’s chief of staff, Tim Crail, confirmed reports that Wheeler shot down the idea to put the camp in a city-owned parking lot across from the Mercades-Benz dealership.

The city has been under pressure to move the camp from its current location in Chinatown. There was a previous attempt to move it across the river to an industrial spot near OMSI, but the plan failed.

City Commissioner Amanda Fritz has been trying to move the camp for the last 5 years.

Wheeler told KOIN last week that he would need to learn more about this proposed relocation before it moved forward and commissioners Dan Staltzman and Nick Fish had concerns about it.