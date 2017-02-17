Suspect in 2014 weighmaster killing arraigned

Dirck Morgan White accused of killing Grady Waxenfelter

Dirck Morgan White, February 17, 2017 (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of gunning down an Oregon weighmaster in cold blood 3 years ago made his first appearance in a Clackamas County courtroom Friday to face charges.

Dirck Morgan White was quickly identified as the suspect in the killing of Grady Waxenfelter.

Waxenfelter, 47, worked as a weighmaster, enforcing trucking regulations. He was shot February 6, 2014 after pulling over a pickup truck hauling a trailer loaded with firewood.

Grady Waxenfelter, a weighmaster for Clackamas County, was gunned down on Highway 224 by a truck driver, Feb. 6, 2014 (Courtesy photo)
The driver fled, and that driver was identified as White. He managed to slip through the fingers of law enforcement until December 2014, when he was involved in a shootout with Los Angeles police answering a burglary call.

He was critically wounded and faced more charges in California.

White was extradited to Oregon on Thursday and made his first court appearance Friday. His trial is scheduled for May.