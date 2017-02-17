Stars come to Portland for Wizard World Comic Con

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shared love of comic books, movies and TV is drawing thousands to the Oregon Convention Center this weekend for Wizard Wold Comic Con.

Stars from fandoms including Harry Potter and Star Trek will be there for photo ops and autographs.

There will be costume contests, video game tournaments and sessions with celebrity guests throughout the weekend.

Kato Kaelin, the famous former house guest of OJ Simpson, is hosting the official Wizard World After Party at 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

“It’s gonna be jam packed,” Kaelin said. “The crowds are magnificent the greatest people… they’re dressed in costume, it’s really a trip. Kids love it.”

The convention kicked off Friday, February 17 and continues Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $40.