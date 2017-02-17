Salem police seize 60 pounds of drugs in bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police seized a large amount of drugs and cash after a month long investigation.

With help from the Keizer Police Department and Oregon State Police, the street crimes unit was able to arrest 36-year-old Casey Miser on an “extensive” list of charges for drugs and weapons, the police department said.

Police seized about 17 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of cocaine, 1/4 pound of heroine, 40 pounds of marijuana, 10,000 Oxycodone pills, more than $40,000 cash, 5 guns and 2 sets of body armor.

The suspect is being held at the Marion Count Correctional Facility.