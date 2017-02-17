Salem police seize 60 pounds of drugs in bust

Casey Miser was arrested for the drugs and weapons

Police seized about 17 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of cocaine, 1/4 pound of heroine, 40 pounds of marijuana, 10,000 Oxycodone pills, more than $40,000 cash, 5 guns and 2 sets of body armor. (Salem PD)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police seized a large amount of drugs and cash after a month long investigation.

Casey Miser was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Salem in February 2017. (Salem PD)
With help from the Keizer Police Department and Oregon State Police, the street crimes unit was able to arrest 36-year-old Casey Miser on an “extensive” list of charges for drugs and weapons, the police department said.

The suspect is being held at the Marion Count Correctional Facility.