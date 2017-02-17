Report: Portland officer fired over threats at poker game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A newly released report on investigations into misconduct by Portland police says an officer resigned under threat of firing for driving drunk in a patrol car while on duty to answer a call.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the case was one of several the Portland Police Review Board detailed in a report released Thursday. The investigations are from June 2016 to November 2016.

According to the report, an officer was fired over an incident at an off-duty poker game, in which he was accused of menacing people while armed and threatening to shoot a witness.

Another officer missed an hour or two of work each day in April and May 2015 and lied on his time sheets.

The review board’s quarterly report on its examination of police internal investigations doesn’t name the officers.