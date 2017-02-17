Nursing assistant gets prison for sex crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting women patients at Providence St. Vincent Hospital pleaded guilty Friday.

Adeladilew Mekonen will be sentenced to 25 years in prison on February 22, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. He had been indicted on a total of 28 charges, and the 25 year sentence is a negotiated plea agreement.

Mekonen was also under investigation for sex abuse allegations at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Southwest Portland.

Mekonen was fired from Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in September after his arrest. Nine women between the ages of 27 and 94 accused him of abuse