Lakeisha Holloway pleads not guilty in Vegas crash

Portland woman accused in deadly Vegas strip crash in late 2015

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Lakeisha Nicole Holloway enters district court with one of her public defenders, Scott Coffee, for her arraignment Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Las Vegas. Holloway, who crashed her car into pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Dec. 20, has been charged with murder, child abuse and hit-and-run. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
LAS VEGAS (AP) – A woman has pleaded not guilty in Nevada state court to charges alleging she intentionally drove onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, killing one pedestrian and injuring at least 34 others less than a week before Christmas 2015.

The 26-year-old Lakeisha Nicole Holloway appeared in court Friday.

A judge in Las Vegas recently ruled her competent to stand trial, following months of treatment at Nevada’s Lakes Crossing state psychiatric center in Sparks.

The former Portland, Oregon, resident is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

She also faces a child endangerment count. Her 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat at the time of the crash.

A 32-year-old Arizona woman died in the crash. The injured included tourists from six states, Mexico and Canada.

Police and emergency crews respond to the scene of a car accident along Las Vegas Boulevard, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Las Vegas. Police arrested Lakeisha N. Holloway, who faces a charge of murder. (AP Photo/John Locher, Las Vegas Metropolitan PD)
