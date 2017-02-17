DA: Ed Fitchett’s dad died in late 2015

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Just 3 days ago, Ed Fitchett stood outside his home in Aurora and told KOIN 6 News he was worried about his missing 87-year-old father. Now, the 59-year-old son made his first court appearance after investigators found the elderly man’s body inside the house he shared with his son.

Edward Fitchett was arrested Thursday on charges of 1st-degree theft, 1st-degree criminal mistreatment, 1st-degree identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

On Friday, Marion County District Attorney Walter Beglan said in documents that Ed Fitchett “unlawfully and intentionally remove or carry away a corpse” between December 1, 2015 and December 31, 2015 — more than a year ago.

The succeeding charges of 1st-degree theft cover each month of 2016 — accusing Fitchett of stealing money that came to his father.

Fitchett was deemed a danger to the community and bail was set at $280,000. His next court appearance is March 3.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office declined to disclose redacted information in the probable cause document that led to Fitchett’s arrest. “That information relates to an on-going criminal investigation…” Lt. Chris Baldridge said in an email to KOIN 6 News.

Ed Fitchett was very willing to talk with KOIN 6 News on Tuesday. As he stood on the porch, he said, “I love him. I mean, he’s my dad. I’d like to know where he’s at.”

But just steps from where that interview took place, investigators found the body of Henry Conley Fitchett during a search of the home on Thursday.

Conley, as he was called, was found inside the small mobile home in the 2100 block of Hubbard Cutoff Road NE in Aurora. Investigators told KOIN 6 News an autopsy will be done, likely next week.

KOIN 6 News went to speak with Ed Fitchett after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office put out a “missing person” flier about Conley. The flier noted family members hadn’t seen Conley since last fall — but didn’t report him missing until January 29, 2017.

“Actually, I was leaving him alone,” Ed told KOIN 6 News on Tuesday.

Ed said his wife is ill and that he was taking care of her.

“My wife has had a whole bunch of medical issues. She’s in worse shape than he is,” he said. “So I’m kind of strapped in that respect.”

It was his wife’s caregiver who asked Ed where Conley was.

“That caregiver got ahold of my brother through Facebook and stirred everything up,” Ed said that day.

He also claimed his dad and a mystery woman stopped by about 2-and-a-half months ago to pick up a blue suitcase with underwear and toiletries — and then left again.

Asked if his dad had any money or anything the mystery woman would want, Ed told KOIN 6 News, “I’m in charge of his money. Can’t see anything going on there that she’s helping him do that or helping.”

