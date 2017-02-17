Body found in home after Vancouver SWAT situation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was detained Friday morning after a SWAT situation lead to the discovery of a body inside a Vancouver home.

Vancouver police were called to do a welfare check after a friend said they hadn’t been able to reach someone who lived there for a few days. Police said there was a man with a gun inside when they got there around 9:15 a.m.

SWAT was called to attempt contact with the man because of the possibility that there was another person in the house. Roads were closed and neighbors were told to stay inside.

The man left the house around 11:15 a.m. and was taken into custody. Police found a person dead inside.

Vancouver police will continue investigating the situation.