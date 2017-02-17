Aunt arrested, accused of scalding 5-year-old niece

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a 27-year-old woman was arrested after investigators determined she abused and scalded her 5-year-old niece.

KOMO reports that Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an Olympia hospital Thursday after receiving a report that a 5-year-old girl was being treated for significant bruises and burns that doctors believed stemmed from physical abuse.

The mother told deputies she was struggling to raise her daughter and asked for help from her sister. The sister had been housing the girl since September, but then called the mother recently and told her she could no longer take care of the girl due to her behavioral issues.

Deputies say the mother picked up the child and discovered the injures.

The aunt was booked into the Thurston County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault of a child. The child has been placed in protective custody.