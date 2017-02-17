Arun Gandhi in Portland to preach nonviolence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The grandson of Mahatma Gandhi will be in Portland Friday afternoon to talk about how nonviolence can lead to peaceful change.

Arun Gandhi will speak Sunday at the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church, but will also make remarks outside Portland City Hall at 1:30 p.m. Friday with Mayor Ted Wheeler.

The 83-year-old Gandhi was taught by his grandfather how to “understand nonviolence through understanding violence.” His remarks at both City Hall and at the Baptist church are expected to honor the legacy of both his grandfather and Martin Luther King Jr.