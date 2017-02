PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was hit and killed by a car in Molalla Thursday night.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 7 p.m. on N Molalla Avenue and S Vick Road. It appears the woman was walking in the lane before she was hit.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. He was not cited.