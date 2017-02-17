2 injured when driver with BAC of .26 hits tree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man with a blood-alcohol content of .26 crashed a truck around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Washington County deputies said.

The 28-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The truck was extensively damaged after the driver went off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies learned the driver’s BAC was .26, which is more than 3 times the legal limit.

SW Fern Hill Road was closed near SW Spring Hill Road until 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said after his medial concerns are addressed, the driver will be charged with assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit reminds the public to designate a driver or find an alternative in order to avoid riding with anyone who may be impaired.