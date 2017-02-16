Think this February is wet? You’re right

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Think it’s been wet this month? You’re right.

Portland is in the midst of the wettest February since 1999, and with more rain in the forecast, this month is likely to climb the charts.

So far this month, Portland has had 7 inches of rain. With about half the month left, it is possible we’ll equal or surpass the 10.03 inches record from 1996.

Records go back to 1940, and three of the most-wet Februarys have been in the past 21 years.

The rain will continue Thursday with downpours at times, and there may be hail, thunder and gusty wind at some point.

Friday will be dry, but more rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.

