Suspect who robbed man at knifepoint left his shoe

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — A man selling an iPhone 7+ was allegedly robbed at knifepoint Thursday evening, and one of the suspects left behind a Nike shoe.

The victim told Washington County sheriff’s deputies he listed the iPhone on the website OfferUp and arranged to meet a buyer. Two men reportedly came to his home on SW Donna Court and robbed him at knifepoint, deputies said.

But the victim said he fought back and tried to hold onto the phone, even as the suspects drove away. Deputies said the suspects dragged him 100 yards, leaving him with cuts and scrapes. He wasn’t seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the altercation, the victim got a hold of one of the suspect’s Nike shoes.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, 5’4″ tall and 130 pounds wearing a black hoodie and jeans, deputies said.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s weighing around 140 pounds with a mustache and wearing dark blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

The knife used in the robbery is described as a black-handled switchblade.

Both suspects fled in a tan 2003-2004 BMW X5 with no license plates.

Anyone with information on the case should call 503.629.0111.