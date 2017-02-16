Oregon Zoo plans celebration of Packy’s life

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo has planned a celebration of life event for Packy, the famous Asian elephant.
The Oregon Zoo invited the community to remember Packy and celebrate his long life on Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the North Meadow Terrace.
The Royal Rosarians and elephant keeper Bob Lee will be among those honoring Packy.
Packy was euthanized on February 9 after being diagnosed with Tuberculosis in 2013.
Packy, 1962-2017
Packy, 1962-2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run