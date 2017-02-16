Oregon Zoo plans celebration of Packy’s life

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo has planned a celebration of life event for Packy, the famous Asian elephant.

The Oregon Zoo invited the community to remember Packy and celebrate his long life on Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the North Meadow Terrace.

The Royal Rosarians and elephant keeper Bob Lee will be among those honoring Packy.

Packy was euthanized on February 9 after being diagnosed with Tuberculosis in 2013.

Packy, 1962-2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Packy the elephant, who turned 53 today at the Oregon Zoo, enjoys a 40 pound cake prepared by the zoo's chef, Paul Bosch, April 14, 2014. (Photo courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.) Packy, the oldest and most famous of the elephants at the Oregon Zoo, April 2015 (KOIN 6 News) Packy moves into the new Elephant Lands at the Oregon Zoo, May 27, 2015 (Oregon Zoo) Packy is the oldest male Asian elephant in the U.S. He turned 51 in April 2013. Undated photo. (Oregon Zoo) The oldest Asian elephant in the U.S., Packy, was given special cake and a party in honor of his 51st birthday. (April 14, 2013 | KOIN 6 News) Packy at 51 is the oldest living North American elephant raised in captivity (KOIN 6 News, file) Packy receives cake on his 54th birthday in Forest Hall. (Copyright Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.) Packy at 53 is the oldest living North American elephant raised in captivity. (Photo courtesy the Oregon Zoo) Packy the beloved patriarch elephant at the Oregon Zoo celebrated his 53rd birthday Tuesday. April 14, 2015 (Photo courtesy the Oregon Zoo) Packy, the oldest and most famous of the elephants at the Oregon Zoo, April 2015 (KOIN 6 News) Packy in the pool at Elephant Lands, Fall 2016 © Oregon Zoo / photo by Sara Hottman.