Oregon Zoo plans celebration of Packy’s life

Packy was euthanized on February 9

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Packy is the oldest male Asian elephant in the U.S. He turned 51 in April 2013. Undated photo. (Oregon Zoo)
Packy is the oldest male Asian elephant in the U.S. He turned 51 in April 2013. Undated photo. (Oregon Zoo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo has planned a celebration of life event for Packy, the famous Asian elephant.

The Oregon Zoo invited the community to remember Packy and celebrate his long life on Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the North Meadow Terrace.

The Royal Rosarians and elephant keeper Bob Lee will be among those honoring Packy.

Packy was euthanized on February 9 after being diagnosed with Tuberculosis in 2013.

Packy, 1962-2017