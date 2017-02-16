Missing 87-year-old found dead in home, son arrested

AURORA, Ore. (KOIN) — An 87-year-old man whose son said he went missing months ago after running off with a “mystery woman” was found dead Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant at his home.

Henry Fitchett’s body was found in the home he was living in with his son on the 2100 block of Hubbard Cutoff Road NE, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

His son, Edward Fitchett, was taken into custody on charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mistreatment, first-degree identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Henry’s cause of death.

