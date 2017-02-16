Man pinned in van after T-bone crash with dump truck

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being pinned inside a van that was involved in a T-bone crash with a dump truck, officials said.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of 242nd Avenue and Hoffmeister Road, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.

Emergency responders were able to quickly free the man who was trapped inside the van, and he was taken to a local trauma hospital via ambulance.

His current condition and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The crash resulted in a large diesel spill, according to fire officials. A hazmat crew was sent to the scene to keep the spill from leaking into a local waterway.