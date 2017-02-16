Man accused of robbing 6 Portland banks arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of robbing six banks was arrested on Sunday.

Portland Police say 48-year-old Aaron Bearcub was arrested at a motel on SE 92nd Avenue and Stark Street.

He is accused of robberies between January 4 and February 11:

January 4 at US Bank, located at 900 Southwest 6th Avenue

January 12 at the Bank of the West, located at 840 Southwest Broadway

January 20 at KeyBank, located at 1001 Northwest 14th Avenue

January 30 at Umpqua Bank, located at 750 Southwest Yamhill Street

February 1 at KeyBank, located at 4131 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

February 11 at KeyBank, located at 4600 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard