Man accused of robbing 6 Portland banks arrested

48-year-old Aaron Bearcub was arrested Sunday

Aaron Bearcub is accused of robbing 6 banks in Portland. (MCSO/Portland Police)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of robbing six banks was arrested on Sunday.

Portland Police say 48-year-old Aaron Bearcub was arrested at a motel on SE 92nd Avenue and Stark Street.

He is accused of robberies between January 4 and February 11:

  • January 4 at US Bank, located at 900 Southwest 6th Avenue
  • January 12 at the Bank of the West, located at 840 Southwest Broadway
  • January 20 at KeyBank, located at 1001 Northwest 14th Avenue
  • January 30 at Umpqua Bank, located at 750 Southwest Yamhill Street
  • February 1 at KeyBank, located at 4131 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
  • February 11 at KeyBank, located at 4600 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard