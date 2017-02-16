Man accused of robbing 6 Portland banks arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of robbing six banks was arrested on Sunday.
Portland Police say 48-year-old Aaron Bearcub was arrested at a motel on SE 92nd Avenue and Stark Street.
He is accused of robberies between January 4 and February 11:
- January 4 at US Bank, located at 900 Southwest 6th Avenue
- January 12 at the Bank of the West, located at 840 Southwest Broadway
- January 20 at KeyBank, located at 1001 Northwest 14th Avenue
- January 30 at Umpqua Bank, located at 750 Southwest Yamhill Street
- February 1 at KeyBank, located at 4131 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
- February 11 at KeyBank, located at 4600 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard