Heavy rain causes flooding across region

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Roadways across the region are flooding on Thursday morning as heavy rain fell overnight.

In Washington County, high water caused flooding on Scholls Ferry Road at Clark Hill. SW 149th Avenue and Division Street was also flooding.

Beaverton has a Johnson Creek of its own and guess what? It floods! Closure:SW 149th&Division. Beaverton. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/WchEUaAHuT — KOHR HARLAN (@kohrhKOIN) February 16, 2017

1″-2″ of rain fell overnight, causing standing water on many roadways. The National Weather Service says a small stream flood advisory is in place in Polk County, Benton County, southwestern Marion County and western Linn County.

Small stream flooding was reported on roadways between Salem and Silverton.

Cities that have flooding include Corvallis, Albany, Dallas, Sweet Home, Lebanon, Monmouth, Silverton, Independence, Stayton, Philomath, Jefferson, Turner, Brownsville, Lyons, Falls City, Scio, Monroe, Eola and Mehama.

24-hour rain totals. Heaviest in the central Willamette Valley around Salem, Corvallis, Silverton. Flood Advisory in effect there #koin6ews pic.twitter.com/UqnUy86lUf — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) February 16, 2017