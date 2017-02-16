Heavy rain causes flooding across region

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Roadways across the region are flooding on Thursday morning as heavy rain fell overnight.
In Washington County, high water caused flooding on Scholls Ferry Road at Clark Hill. SW 149th Avenue and Division Street was also flooding.
1″-2″ of rain fell overnight, causing standing water on many roadways. The National Weather Service says a small stream flood advisory is in place in Polk County, Benton County, southwestern Marion County and western Linn County.
Small stream flooding was reported on roadways between Salem and Silverton.
Cities that have flooding include Corvallis, Albany, Dallas, Sweet Home, Lebanon, Monmouth, Silverton, Independence, Stayton, Philomath, Jefferson, Turner, Brownsville, Lyons, Falls City, Scio, Monroe, Eola and Mehama.