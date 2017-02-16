Crews end search for car on flooded street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Forest Grove Fire crews have suspended their search for a car that may have gone under the water on a flooded road.

The fire department tweeted that they received a credible report that an occupied car sunk on Fern Hill Road around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Water rescue crews searched the area with rafts and power boats but did not find anything by 2:20 p.m. They suspended the search and transitioned into recovery efforts.

Officials told KOIN they plan to let the water recede over the next few days and see if there really was a car.

They said the water there is muddy and there is a rapid current.

Fern Hill road has been closed from Geiger Road to Hwy 47 since February 9 due to high water.