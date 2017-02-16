County officials ask public to report ICE raids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County officials are hoping to make courthouses “sensitive locations” to protect those seeking justice from fear of immigration officers.

“Courthouses should be safe locations for people to access justice, particularly people who are fleeing violent relationships. They must be able to safely seek help without the added fear of detention and deportation,” officials said in a statement Thursday.

They want Oregon’s Congress representatives to request that the Department of Homeland Security designate courthouses as sensitive locations like hospitals and churches.

After reports of people being detained by immigration officers across the U.S., Multnomah County officials are also asking the public to report raids at the county courthouse.

According to county leaders, a domestic violence survivor in Texas was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers while she was visiting a courthouse to get a protective order against her abuser. While there are no reports of it happening in Multnomah County, officials are concerned about the reports.

If you witness or hear of an instance of a domestic violence survivor being detained by ICE officers at Multnomah County courthouses, please contact the court at 503.988.4794. If you or someone you know is in need of domestic violence services, please contact Call to Safety at 1.888.235.5333.