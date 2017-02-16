Cab driver robbed, suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Radio Cab driver was robbed by an armed man and police are now searching for the suspect.

Officers say the driver picked up the man on SE Grand Avenue and East Burnside Street at 2:30 a.m. on February 5.

At SE 70th Ave and Tolman Street, the man showed the driver a handgun and demanded money. The driver gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and the man got out of the car.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30’s, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds with a shaved head. He has facial hair and may have a bad front tooth.